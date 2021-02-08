Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.