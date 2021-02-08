Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 953,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

