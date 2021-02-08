Level01 (LVX) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Level01 has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $4,751.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.47 or 0.01333899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.99 or 0.06582508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018886 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,089,551 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.