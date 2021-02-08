Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $33.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $28.05 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,834,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

