Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 27,316 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

