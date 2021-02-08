Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $218.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

