Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires 2,544 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $95.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

