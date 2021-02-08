Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $155.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lear by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Lear by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.