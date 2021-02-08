Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

