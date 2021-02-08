LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.21 ($72.02).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €62.66 ($73.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.79.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

