Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lannett in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lannett’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LCI stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lannett by 40.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 119.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 24.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 18.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

