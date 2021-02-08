La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock worth $13,156,808 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

