Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190,396 shares of company stock worth $149,870,713.

NYSE PINS opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.