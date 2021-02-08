Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $368,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $503,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

