Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $554,000.

NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

