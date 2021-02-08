Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.82.

KSS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

