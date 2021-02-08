Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 240,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,630,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

