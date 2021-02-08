Knuff & Co LLC Buys 3,221 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.03. 18,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

