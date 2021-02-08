Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 21.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $282.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

