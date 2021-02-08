Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

