Klimatas Trading Up 38.6% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,316.80 and approximately $502.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

