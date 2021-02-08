KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $288.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

