Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 6,839 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,196. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

