Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

