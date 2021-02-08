Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,213. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

