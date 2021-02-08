Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 42,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.64. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $478.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.93. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

