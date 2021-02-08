Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

