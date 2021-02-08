Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 358 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,633. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

