Kinross Gold (K) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

Several research firms have commented on K. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

