Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 83,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.