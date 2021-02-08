KeyCorp Comments on Meritor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTOR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

MTOR opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

