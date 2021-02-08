Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $77.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.