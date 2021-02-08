Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.