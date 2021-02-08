Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.90 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

