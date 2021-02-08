Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $209,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $74.00 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.