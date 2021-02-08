Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 47.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

