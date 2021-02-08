Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.02.

