Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,172 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3,374.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

