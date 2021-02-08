Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average of $206.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

