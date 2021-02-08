Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.69. 99,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

