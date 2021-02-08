Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 19.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

