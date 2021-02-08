Kelly Ross Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) (ASX:MGV) Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) (ASX:MGV) insider Kelly Ross acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

