Kelly Ross Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) (ASX:MGV) Stock

Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) (ASX:MGV) insider Kelly Ross acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX)
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musgrave Minerals Limited (MGV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.