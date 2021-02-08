KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $409.91 or 0.00936611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.