Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $118.48 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00008006 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $203.46 million and approximately $118.48 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00416374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $783.54 or 0.01804435 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,120,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

