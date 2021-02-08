Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.09

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.09 and last traded at $124.93, with a volume of 14105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $484,200.00. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,815 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

