Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,346. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

