Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. 6,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

