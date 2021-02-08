Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $438,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

