Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $408,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

WLK traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

