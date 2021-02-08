K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNTNF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.